Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Purchases Shares of 40,000 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 68,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 128,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 34,496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,695. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day moving average of $88.10. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $71.08 and a 52 week high of $94.07.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

