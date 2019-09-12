Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Reduces Stock Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America reduced its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage accounts for approximately 1.4% of Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America owned 0.09% of Extra Space Storage worth $12,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.1% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 103.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 116.7% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 248,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $30,102,336.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,571,861.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $209,342.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,480.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,524 shares of company stock valued at $32,159,600. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.53. 575,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.55. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.70 and a 12 month high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.09%.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 target price on Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.04.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

