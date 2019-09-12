Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Technical Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

NASDAQ:TCCO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. 599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,239. Technical Communications has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42.

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Technical Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter.

Technical Communications Company Profile

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

