TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

OTCMKTS:TLSNY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 27,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,021. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74. TELIA Co A B/ADR has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. TELIA Co A B/ADR had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Analysts anticipate that TELIA Co A B/ADR will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

