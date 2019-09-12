Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

TEI stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $10.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

