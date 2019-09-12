Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.79

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.79 and traded as low as $14.30. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 15,314 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 6,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 9,631.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 40,839 shares during the period.

About Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN)

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

