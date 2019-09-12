Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $130.56

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $130.56 and last traded at $130.50, with a volume of 84216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.58.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $118.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $9,796,474.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $24,863,985.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares in the company, valued at $12,851,003.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,131,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,884,431,000 after buying an additional 599,958 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,856,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,554,000 after buying an additional 132,226 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,882,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,593,168,000 after buying an additional 104,543 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,864,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,044,000 after buying an additional 3,158,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 16,895.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,615,000 after buying an additional 7,922,914 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

