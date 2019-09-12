Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXRH. Evercore ISI began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.04. 21,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.07. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $73.28.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.11 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In related news, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,277,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 308,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.