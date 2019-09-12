Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,610,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,198 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Textron were worth $138,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Textron by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,357,000 after purchasing an additional 131,360 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Textron by 47.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 97.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Textron by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of TXT stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.04. 920,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,219. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.05. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.40%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Textron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.