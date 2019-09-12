The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stake Lessened by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,409 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.60. 5,319,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,609,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.44. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,563,950.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $747,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,603.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,001 shares of company stock worth $16,206,741. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

