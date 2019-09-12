The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.19

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and traded as high as $19.87. The India Fund shares last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The India Fund by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of The India Fund by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

