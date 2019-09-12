The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered The Providence Service from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get The Providence Service alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSC traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.33. 49,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,060. The stock has a market cap of $758.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.72. The Providence Service has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $363.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.40 million. The Providence Service had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Dotts bought 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,939.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Carter Pate bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.97 per share, with a total value of $57,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 717.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for The Providence Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Providence Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.