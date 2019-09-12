The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis raised its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 553.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 453,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,004 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in The Western Union were worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the first quarter worth approximately $846,000. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 3.9% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 105,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 25.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 8.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 116,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 42.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 689,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,734,000 after buying an additional 204,579 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE WU traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.05. 253,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,650,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The Western Union had a net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 309.12%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In related news, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 16,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $320,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,727.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 35,686 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $740,484.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,609.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,700. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

