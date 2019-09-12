Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

NYSE THR traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 111,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,155. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $26.81.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.35 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James Pribble acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $29,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John U. Clarke acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $107,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $127,037.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 9,006 shares of company stock worth $195,420 and sold 14,527 shares worth $355,795. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Thermon Group by 75.1% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Thermon Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 18,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Thermon Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

