Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.55

Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.55 and traded as high as $5.32. Thomas Cook Group shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 10,101,950 shares traded.

TCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Thomas Cook Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.16) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Thomas Cook Group from GBX 46 ($0.60) to GBX 17 ($0.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup cut Thomas Cook Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Thomas Cook Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 13 ($0.17) in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 37.70 ($0.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.72, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06.

About Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG)

Thomas Cook Group plc provides travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Northern Europe. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 270 hotels primarily under the Casa Cook, Cook's Club, and Sunwing brands. As of December 12, 2018, the company operated an airline fleet of 101 aircrafts to 120 destinations.

