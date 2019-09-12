THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.64

THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and traded as high as $0.57. THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 300,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.71 million and a PE ratio of -3.00.

THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 Company Profile (LON:THR)

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, silver, lithium, and gold deposits. The company's primary assets include comprise the Molyhil Tungsten-Molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; and the Pilot Mountain tungsten project located in Nevada, the United States.

