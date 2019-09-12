Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,200 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the July 31st total of 514,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 169,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In related news, Director Tony Christianson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $431,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,076 shares in the company, valued at $825,951.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $73,143.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 10.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 13.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC now owns 44,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 9.3% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 73,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth about $8,449,000. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.40 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Titan Machinery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

