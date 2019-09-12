Tiverton Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,880 Shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 90.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,220,000 after acquiring an additional 947,399 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 146.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 579,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,814,000 after acquiring an additional 344,463 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 156.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 524,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 319,373 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $6,202,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 624.3% in the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 148,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,647. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.13. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 204.63% and a negative return on equity of 168.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Patrick Weiss sold 14,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $407,376.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,082.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Bill Peck sold 20,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $581,308.21. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 711,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,582.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,905 shares of company stock worth $2,352,646. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.66 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.55.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

