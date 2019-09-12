Tiverton Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GT. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 46.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of GT traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $14.03. 258,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,262,981. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $24.85.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

GT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Longbow Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.74 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $14.93 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.52.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.