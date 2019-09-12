Tiverton Asset Management LLC Has $114,000 Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,296 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,954,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,414 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,464,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,032,000 after acquiring an additional 711,947 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,323,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,872,000 after acquiring an additional 120,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 26.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,037,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,338,000 after acquiring an additional 845,398 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $27.86. The company had a trading volume of 114,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.67. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

