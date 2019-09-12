Tiverton Asset Management LLC Has $269,000 Stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,070,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,433,000 after buying an additional 58,680 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the 2nd quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Steris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.20.

In related news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 102,500 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.78, for a total value of $15,557,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cary L. Majors sold 5,250 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $801,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,175 shares of company stock valued at $22,688,470. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STE stock traded up $3.46 on Thursday, hitting $147.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Steris had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $696.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Steris’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steris’s payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

