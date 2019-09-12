Tiverton Asset Management LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,555,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,316,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,814 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,842,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,164,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,547,000 after purchasing an additional 40,670 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 444,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $102,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,908.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,265 shares of company stock valued at $498,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.02. The company had a trading volume of 393,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,194. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. Trimble Inc has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.89.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $855.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.69 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

