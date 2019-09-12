Tiverton Asset Management LLC Sells 5,606 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDAY. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $720,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $28,000,000.00. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 9,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $468,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,201,162 shares of company stock valued at $895,176,581. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $52.07. The company had a trading volume of 25,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,043.60 and a beta of 1.53. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 1 year low of $31.39 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity set a $55.00 price target on Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $65.00 price target on Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.08.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

