Tiverton Asset Management LLC Sells 8,977 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,977 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 145.8% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $41,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Water Works news, COO Walter Lynch sold 6,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $876,694.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,574 shares in the company, valued at $14,413,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $470,570.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,358.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,065 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

American Water Works stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.69. 814,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.65 and a 200 day moving average of $112.77. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.11.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

