Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TOCA. ValuEngine raised shares of Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tocagen in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Swann set a $5.00 price target on shares of Tocagen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tocagen in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.92.

Shares of NASDAQ TOCA traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.92. 5,172,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,979. Tocagen has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 4.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Tocagen had a negative net margin of 300.42% and a negative return on equity of 115.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tocagen will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOCA. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Tocagen in the first quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tocagen during the first quarter valued at about $1,176,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tocagen during the second quarter valued at about $551,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tocagen by 19.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 72,539 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tocagen during the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

Tocagen Company Profile

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

