TokenPay (TPAY) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and $195,711.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, TOPBTC and Liquid.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00029165 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002037 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00142686 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,321.80 or 0.99743088 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000583 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000389 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,451,733 coins and its circulating supply is 16,295,170 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.