Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 229,854 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,854 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Tyson Foods worth $35,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSN. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $3,600,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,910,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSN traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.51. 178,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,400. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.77 and a fifty-two week high of $94.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.58.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

