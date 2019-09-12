Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 338,908 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 985,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,908 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.11% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $70,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,737,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,200,000 after buying an additional 768,550 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $11,885,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.87.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $1,442,415.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,088,367 shares in the company, valued at $80,506,506.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $2,486,576.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,750.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 564,285 shares of company stock valued at $40,609,265. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.46. 101,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,665. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average of $70.82.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

