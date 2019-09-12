Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,778 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of Intuit worth $53,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.45. 62,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,546. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.61 and a 52 week high of $295.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.69%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 3,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total transaction of $1,101,065.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,492 shares in the company, valued at $426,145.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $35,049,508.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,089 shares of company stock valued at $45,369,506. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

