Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Humana worth $26,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Humana by 3.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Humana by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 1,110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Humana from $266.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.95.

In related news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,138.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUM stock traded down $8.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $268.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,515. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $225.65 and a 1-year high of $355.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.81. Humana had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.12%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.