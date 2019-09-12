Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 237,599 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,975 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,599 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Twitter worth $29,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Twitter by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,416 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 28,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays set a $34.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $45.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

In other Twitter news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 40,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,601,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 4,669 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $168,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,015,591 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

TWTR traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $43.20. 473,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,752,375. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.08. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 78.53, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Twitter had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

