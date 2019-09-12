Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 84,209 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $79,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $4,894,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 47,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 568.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $166.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,519. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.41.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $201.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.62.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

