Toronto Dominion Bank Has $25.29 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 78,121 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $25,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,122,684. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.95. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $51.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Micron Technology had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. Needham & Company LLC raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Longbow Research raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $936,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,736,994. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

