Toronto Dominion Bank Has $27.92 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $27,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,863,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,016,170,000 after buying an additional 1,790,537 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,589,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,753,000 after buying an additional 1,387,767 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,332,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,479,000 after buying an additional 1,181,277 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,421,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,940,000 after buying an additional 793,875 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 9,254.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 799,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,920,000 after buying an additional 790,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.19. 143,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,595. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.58. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $119.14. The stock has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.55.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

