Toronto Dominion Bank Has $31.18 Million Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,996 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Metlife worth $31,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Metlife during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Motco increased its position in Metlife by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Metlife during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Metlife by 4,407.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Metlife during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metlife stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,453. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $51.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

