Toronto Dominion Bank Has $33.03 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,823 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $33,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in S&P Global by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in S&P Global by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 308,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,369,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in S&P Global by 740.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 209,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,743,000 after acquiring an additional 184,664 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in S&P Global by 295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 14,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in S&P Global by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 154,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,226,000 after acquiring an additional 32,031 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total transaction of $232,053.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,528.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $1,374,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $254.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.23.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.72. The company had a trading volume of 95,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $156.68 and a 1-year high of $269.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.26 and its 200-day moving average is $227.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 341.54% and a net margin of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.82%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

