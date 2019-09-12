Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $23,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,239,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,058,482,000 after buying an additional 304,685 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 52.9% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,080,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $843,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,376 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,603,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $712,533,000 after purchasing an additional 111,291 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 12.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,537,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $694,563,000 after purchasing an additional 277,681 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $221,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Align Technology from $336.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on Align Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.91.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Hogan bought 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.83 per share, with a total value of $998,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,059,875.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.11 per share, for a total transaction of $206,921.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,921. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 44,157 shares of company stock worth $7,976,448 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $5.14 on Thursday, hitting $174.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $169.84 and a one year high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.86 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

