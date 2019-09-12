Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,299,620 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,299,620 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $64,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $191.96. 1,476,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,154,970. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.41. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $143.46 and a one year high of $195.55.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.