Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Torq Resources Inc (CVE:TORQ) fell 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40, 43,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 36,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 million and a PE ratio of -8.00.

Torq Resources Company Profile (CVE:TORQ)

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds interest in the Speedway Gold Project covering an area of 1,080 hectares located in western Utah; and the West Mercur gold project covering an area of 43,000 hectares in Salt Lake city.

