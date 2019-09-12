Total (EPA:FP) PT Set at €51.50 by HSBC

HSBC set a €51.50 ($59.88) price target on Total (EPA:FP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €59.23 ($68.88).

EPA:FP traded down €0.57 ($0.66) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €46.58 ($54.16). 6,094,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. Total has a 12-month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 12-month high of €49.33 ($57.36). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €45.30.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

