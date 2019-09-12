Total (EPA:FP) PT Set at €70.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Total (EPA:FP) has been given a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FP. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC set a €51.50 ($59.88) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €59.23 ($68.88).

Shares of FP traded down €0.88 ($1.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €46.27 ($53.80). 3,710,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. Total has a 52-week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 52-week high of €49.33 ($57.36). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €45.30.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

