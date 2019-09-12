TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Update

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the July 31st total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,437,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,953 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 676.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,006,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362,197 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 70.4% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,671 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,085,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 97,831 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,219,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.48. 152,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,642. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. TransGlobe Energy has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $107.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransGlobe Energy will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. TransGlobe Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered TransGlobe Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

