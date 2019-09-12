Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $71.39

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $71.39 and traded as high as $63.00. Tribal Group shares last traded at $59.80, with a volume of 254 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 70.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 71.39. The company has a market capitalization of $120.01 million and a P/E ratio of 26.20.

About Tribal Group (LON:TRB)

Tribal Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education related systems and solutions, and educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Student Management Systems (SMS), i-graduate, and Quality Assurance Solutions (QAS).

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tribal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.