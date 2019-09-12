Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 44500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG)

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for gold and silver ores. It focuses on developing four gold projects within the White Gold District of Yukon's prolific Dawson Range Gold Belt; and Yuge property located in Humboldt County, northern Nevada.

