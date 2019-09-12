Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,124,200 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the July 31st total of 1,529,500 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 374,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRTN shares. TheStreet upgraded Triton International from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Compass Point set a $38.00 price target on Triton International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Shares of TRTN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.05. 465,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,188. Triton International has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.30.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. Triton International had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triton International will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.02%.

In related news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $76,204.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,274.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triton International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triton International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triton International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

