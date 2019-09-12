Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $41.36

Truxton Corp (OTCMKTS:TRUX) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.36 and traded as low as $43.50. Truxton shares last traded at $43.50, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Truxton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $120.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.36.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

Truxton Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposits; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, and loans to individuals.

