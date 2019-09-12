Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 1,038.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 577,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,127 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,471,000 after buying an additional 34,294 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 23.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 19.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,117,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,124,000 after buying an additional 61,042 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 13.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas Siering bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $65,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Hammond bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $74,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,584.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWO. Nomura set a $14.00 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Shares of TWO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.33. 42,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $68.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 57.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.