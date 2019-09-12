Tyers Asset Management LLC Buys 15,736 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 353.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,288,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,163,000 after purchasing an additional 264,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,928 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Genpact by 35.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,799,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,581 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Genpact by 37.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,337,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,026,000 after acquiring an additional 636,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Genpact by 13.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,235,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,165,000 after acquiring an additional 258,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Humphrey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 10,621,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $430,289,280.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,580,720 shares of company stock worth $509,578,468 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on G shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genpact from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

Shares of Genpact stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 112,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.21.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Genpact had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $882.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 21.25%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

