Tyers Asset Management LLC Buys 616 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 492.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 101,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 84,615 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in XPO Logistics by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 28,368 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $2,090,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.41. 16,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,249. XPO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.58.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

