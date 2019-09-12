Tyers Asset Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 765,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,926,000 after buying an additional 34,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,537,000 after buying an additional 23,294 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 62.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,959. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $119.79 and a fifty-two week high of $173.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.75.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.61. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on JLL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.23 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.91.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

